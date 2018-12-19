After Zika positive case in Ahmedabad, 600 health teams deployed in city

After one case of Zika virus was confirmed in Ahmedabad on Friday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken a massive surveillance of the city by deploying 600 health teams in the three zones — Ahmedabad East, South and North. Last Sunday, the AMC had deployed only 33 teams for surveying areas and reporting people with any case of fever.

On Friday, Health Commissioner Jayanti Ravi had said that the department did not wait for the suspected test sample results and proactively started surveillance. However, the surveillance that began October 21, intensified on Saturday with an addition of 210 more health teams to the existing 390, making it to 600 within a single day. One team consists of two Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) members who survey nearly 100 houses in a day.

AMC health authorities said that the surveillance would continue with the same pace during the coming week to check any possible spread of the virus. “After Zika case was confirmed, the AMC did not want to leave any scope of surveillance and so it was intensified on Saturday. On Sunday too, it was done with the same pace and this will continue aggressively throughout the coming week as well,” said AMC Medical Officer Dr Bhavin Solanki.

As many as 790 pregnant women were surveyed Saturday, out of the total 2,321 screened in the last one week — 34 per cent of the total pregnant women surveyed in the city. Among them, samples from 31 women with fever were sent for further tests.

Zika virus pose serious threats to pregnant women as the virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her foetus that can cause birth defects like microcephaly and other severe fetal brain defects. On Saturday, as many as 595 health teams surveyed more than 10.56 lakh people residing in over 41,000 houses. Among them, 420 were identified with fever.

With an exponential increase in number of population surveyed, persons detected with fever increased more than double — from 191 detected on Friday to 421 on Saturday. Samples of four of them were sent for tests.

So far, a total AMC teams have searched 1.65 lakh houses from three zones in Ahmedabad in one week. A total of 4,600 houses have been fogged during this period.

The first confirmed case of Zika virus in the state was reported from Ahmedabad on Friday. The 35-year old woman, a resident of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. Though she was suspected to be suffering from the disease on October 22, her test reports confirmed the same on October 26, a day after she was discharged from hospital in Ahmedabad.