After win in Delhi mayor polls, AAP leader says ‘wonderful day for democracy’

As the The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pick Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi Mayor Wednesday, party’s Gujarat working president Kailash Gadhvi congratulated the people of Delhi and appreciated the Supreme Court of India for “strengthening the democracy”.

“It is a wonderful day for democracy, and with the blessings of the judiciary, democracy has been strengthened. An AAP mayor has been elected in Delhi, although the election was made three months ago. But the Bharatiya Janata Party goons, somehow, tried disrupting the election process..,” said Gadhvi at a press conference in Ahmedabad.

Gadhvi further said that the party believed in the judiciary and the Supreme Court. “For the last three years, wherever the BJP is not able to form government, they either go for mergers, or get the elections delayed, or resort to some other ways of disruption. If someone has elected (a party), then why resort to goonism? They do it anyway.”

“The people of Delhi have shown their respect for (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, and we won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s mayor elections. For the last three months they tried to ensure that elections for the mayor did not happen, but justice prevailed, and Dr. Shelly Oberoi got elected with 150 votes,” added Gadhvi.

Gadhvi claimed that the BJP tried to run “operation lotus”, and used to claim even after losing the MCD polls which happened in December 2022, that a BJP mayor will be elected.