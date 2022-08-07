After video, woman booked for abetting husband’s suicide: Cops

A woman has been booked for abetting the suicide of her 32-year-old husband who allegedly jumped into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad after recording a video of himself alleging torture and harassment from his wife.

According to police, Manjuben Rathod, a resident of Asarva in Ahmedabad, was booked under IPC 306 at Sabarmati Riverfront West Police Station on Saturday, after her husband Kirit Devda, a computer operator cum scribe, allegedly jumped into the Sabarmati river on August 1.

According to police, while Devda’s body was found on August 1, an FIR was lodged only on Saturday after a video emerged where Devda is seen holding Manju responsible for his death. Police said, Manju and Kirit were married since 2016 and had a three-year-old daughter.

As per Manoj Devda, elder brother of Kirit, his wife Manju used to indulge in domestic violence against him.

“After two years of marriage, Manju started misbehaving with Kirit, often beating him up and pressurising him to ask money from his parents or siblings. On July 30, the couple had a quarrel when Kirit requested Manju to keep her voice down as his parents were in the living room. However, Manju kept on humiliating Kirit and threatened to book him under false cases,” said Devda.

“On August 1, Kirit dropped Manju and their daughter at her parent’s place. Around 1 pm that day, I received a call from Manju’s family that Kirit committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river… fire department and police retrieved Kirit’s body along with his phone and wallet. The phone was damaged so I sent it for repair. After repair, I found a video recorded by Kirit moments before he took the extreme step in which he was blaming Manju…,” said Devda.

Taking cognisance, police filed an FIR against Manju.