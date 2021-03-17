After video goes viral Man booked for ‘promoting enmity, insulting religious feelings’

A man has been booked in Gir Somnath for allegedly “promoting enmity between different groups and insulting religious feelings” after a video went viral in which he was purportedly referring to plundering of the Somnath temple.

A man has been booked in Gir Somnath for allegedly “promoting enmity between different groups and insulting religious feelings” after a video went viral in which he was purportedly referring to plundering of the Somnath temple.

According to police, in the video taken in 2019 that went viral on Tuesday, the accused, Irshad Rashid, can be seen holding a phone in selfie mode while walking on the beach and narrating the plundering of the temple by Turkish ruler Mahmud Ghaznavi and arrival of Muhammad Bin Qasim, commander of Ummayad Caliphate in Gir Somnath.



Vijaysinh Chavda, general manager of the temple trust of Somnath temple, submitted a complaint to the Prabhas Patan police station on Monday against Rashid for making “objectionable comments against a religion”, police said.

“Today, a video went viral on social media where a Muslim person wearing a white kurta, white cap and sporting a beard is seen describing the history of the temple and its plundering by Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Bin Qasim, referring to it as good work. He also used objectionable words that can cause friction between two faiths,” said Chavda in his complaint.

The accused Irshad Rashid has been booked under IPC sections 153A for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and 295A for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dhruv Joshi, public relations officer of Gir Somnath temple trust, confirmed that the management decided to lodge a complaint with police on Monday after the video went viral.



Rahul Tripathi, superintendent of police, Gir Somnath, said, “The video was shot by the accused two years ago in 2019. But someone re-uploaded it again on YouTube after which it went viral. Taking cognizance of the complaint by the temple trust, we have booked the accused and started an investigation.