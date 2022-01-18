After two leaders quit party BJP applying pressure technique on Oppn: AAP

A day after Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Mahesh Savani and Vijay Suvada quit the party, the AAP accused the BJP of applying “pressure technique” on the opposition.

On Monday Surat-based industrialist Mahesh Savani, who had joined AAP last year, announced his exit from politics citing “health and personal reasons.” Gujarati folk singer Vijay Suvada who had also joined the party six months ago, switched allegiance to the BJP in presence of BJP state president CR Paatil.

In a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi said, “It is unfortunate that two of our friends have left AAP, it can be their personal decision but I extend them a thank you note for the efforts they put in while they were in the party. The BJP under CR Paatil applies pressure technique on the opposition, they try to lure some with monetary gains while some are threatened with false cases.”

“They tried doing the same with our party’s corporators in Surat but could not succeed. I tell the people of BJP that the kind of efforts you put in to intimidate our workers if the same you had shown in conducting government exams fairly then there was no need for AAP to enter Gujarat politics,” he added.

Gadhvi accused the BJP of a witchhunt of the AAP workers in the past one month.

On December 20, AAP had held a protest at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar regarding question paper leak of a clerk recruitment exam. After the protests, 93 AAP leaders including Gadhvi were jailed for 11 days.

“In Gujarat, there is over 50 lakh youth, whose families are worried about their careers, because the BJP is a corrupt party under whose tenure, 10 question papers of government recruitments have been leaked. When we lodged a protest at BJP office, we were sent to jail for 11 days. I was framed in a fake liquor-related case to defame me…”

Meanwhile, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia addressed party workers in Surat wherein he said, “BJP and CR Paatil has thrown a challenge before us, we have to be strong and fight against them and show them their place. We have to fight for ourselves and our further generation (children)…”

Addressing the gathering, Gopal Italia said, “BJP and CR Paatil had done hard work used their powers, so that our two leaders had left the party. The party does not run on any one person or any individual, it runs by ideology. Ups and downs come to every individual in his life, including politics, people joins party and leaves, but we have not to pay attention to such incidents.”

He said, “After this incident (two top leaders left party), I and Isudan Gadhvi received calls from many officials working in government in revenue, panchayat and police department in Gujarat and they have told us to continue the fight and they will support us from backside.”

Attacking the state BJP chief, Italia added, “Why I am taking the name of C R Paatil, he feels that he has money power, police power, political power and tries to create fear on us and make us weak. We have to show them the power of the common man. They are trying to damage our party, but we have to be stronger and fight with double power…”