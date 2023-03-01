After success in Surat, scheme to control air pollution to be implemented in Ahmedabad

Considering the encouraging results of a pilot project of Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) in Surat, the Gujarat government is going to replicate the same scheme in Ahmedabad in two-phases covering industrial clusters of Naroda, Vatva, Danilimda etc.

Minister of State for Environment Mukesh Patel said this in the Gujarat Assembly Tuesday in reply to a starred question raised by BJP MLA from Vejalpur Amit Thaker. Thaker had sought to know the details of the project.

In reply, Patel informed the House that aiming to control the air pollution specially emission of particulate matter, the scheme is being implemented in Surat since September 2019.

It is being implemented in collaboration with researchers of Chicago University, Yale University and Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) founded by Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo.

Patel said that the scheme functions on the principle of ‘Polluter Pay’ in which industries emitting more than permitted particulate matter have to purchase permit from the industries doing less emission.

“The pilot project was initially implemented in 155 industries of Surat from September 16, 2019. As per experimental results of the scheme, after its implementation, the industries under the scheme emitted 20 per cent less particulate matter than the other industries. In addition, owing to the Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS), self regulation among industries has been strengthened,” Patel said in his written reply to the starred question.

“Considering the successful results of ETS pilot project in Surat, it has been decided to implement the same in 202 industries of Ahmedabad. Its work is in progress,” he added.

During the discussion on the question during the Question Hour of the House, Patel also said that the scheme will be implemented in Ahmedabad in two phases.

Patel said that any industry from the cluster where the scheme is being implemented which has boiler of more than two tonne capacity is included under the scheme.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Yogesh Patel demanded that the scheme be implemented in Nandesari and Padra industrial clusters of Vadodara as well. Patel also indicated that there were some factories illegally functioning from the regions with an implied demand to the state government to get it stopped.