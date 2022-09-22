After state govt forms panel, ex-servicemen end protest

The ex-servicemen ended their protest in Gandhinagar Tuesday as the Gujarat government formed a committee to discuss and find the satisfactory solution to their demands.

The ex-servicemen were on protest in Gandhinagar with a list of 14 demands which included jobs to the kin of the soldiers who died in service; a memorial in every district of Gujarat for the soldiers who have died; implementation of 10 per cent quota reservation after the service and those ex-servicemen who do not get jobs should get land, or a plot for residence for them in the city, and so on, since September 13.

According to the state government’s order, the committee of high level officers will comprise Additional Chief Secretary, Home as the Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department (member), Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department (member), Principal Secretary of Finance Department (member), Deputy Secretary of Home Department as the member secretary.

The order also states that the committee will also consists of representatives from Gujarat Maji Sainik Seva Foundation.

“A committee has been formed for which we will be selecting our representatives soon. We are hopeful that all our fourteen demands for our rights will be fulfilled through the committee,” said Jitendra Nimavat, the president of Gujarat Maji Sainik Seva Foundation (Ex Army Association). Nimavat was fasting unto death for these demands and for justice for Kanjibhai Mothaliya, 72, who died during the protest in Gandhinagar, on September 13.