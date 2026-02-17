After schools, several courts in Gujarat receive bomb threats; police evacuate buildings, conduct checks

The threat to the courts comes a day after 40 schools in Vadodara and Ahmedabad received threats of simultaneous blasts, leading to evacuations and disruption of classes for Monday, which were later found to be a hoax.

A day after nearly 40 schools across Gujarat received emails threatening simultaneous bomb blasts in buses, at least four district courts in the state were evacuated Tuesday after their registries received similar threat emails.

Teams from the local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the district courts in Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar to ensure safe evacuation and conduct checks.

The court proceedings for Tuesday had just begun when the threat emails were reported.

At Vadodara’s District Court complex in the Diwalipura area, senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Leena Patil, reached the spot as the BDDS team evacuated lawyers, litigants, and court officers to conduct checks on the campus. The threat email was sent to the court’s official address.