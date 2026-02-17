After schools, several courts in Gujarat receive bomb threats; police evacuate buildings, conduct checks

The district courts in Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar received the threat emails, the police said.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraFeb 17, 2026 02:33 PM IST
GujaratThe threat to the courts comes a day after 40 schools in Vadodara and Ahmedabad received threats of simultaneous blasts, leading to evacuations and disruption of classes for Monday, which were later found to be a hoax.
A day after nearly 40 schools across Gujarat received emails threatening simultaneous bomb blasts in buses, at least four district courts in the state were evacuated Tuesday after their registries received similar threat emails.

Teams from the local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the district courts in Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar to ensure safe evacuation and conduct checks.

The court proceedings for Tuesday had just begun when the threat emails were reported.

At Vadodara’s District Court complex in the Diwalipura area, senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Leena Patil, reached the spot as the BDDS team evacuated lawyers, litigants, and court officers to conduct checks on the campus. The threat email was sent to the court’s official address.

Similar exercises were undertaken in the court complexes in Valsad, Gandhinagar and Rajkot, as well as the old high court building in Ahmedabad.

A K Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valsad, said all 19 courtrooms of the district court were evacuated, and litigants were assured of a new date for their proceedings.

“The police control room received a call about the email thread. Immediately, the district police’s local Crime Branch and Special Operations Group units, along with BDDS personnel, were dispatched. The court was vacated in an organised manner, and a check was undertaken. The cyber crime police will initiate a probe to ascertain the origin of the email,” said Verma.

The threat to the courts comes a day after 40 schools in Vadodara and Ahmedabad received threats of simultaneous blasts, leading to evacuations and disruption of classes for Monday, which were later found to be a hoax.

On Tuesday, CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12 began in schools across the state after the police assured that measures would be taken to ensure the exams were not disrupted.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Live Blog
