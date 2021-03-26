After ruckus at bank meeting Congress MLA booked in robbery case

Days after a ruckus was reported during an annual general meeting of Malpur Public Cooperative Bank in Aravalli, police booked Congress legislator from Bayad Jasu Patel in a robbery and assault case, after which hundreds of party workers protested at the collectorate office in Arvalli Thursday demanding quashing of an FIR against Patel.

On March 20, a ruckus was reported at the annual general meeting of Malpur Public Cooperative bank between supporters of Congress MLA and BJP workers. After the incident, police lodged two FIRs — first against BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Kashyap Patel under IPC sections including 392 for robbery.



The FIR against Kashyap Patel was lodged at Malpur police station in Aravalli after Vasant Mehta, the general manager of Dena Bank stated a complaint that Patel assaulted him and looted the bank resolution book after defaulters’ notice was sent to his father Hasmukh Patel and others. A counter FIR was lodged against MLA Jasu Patel ating that he and his family members robbed a victim of their gold chain in the ruckus.

Jasu Patel said, “Its preposterous that an MLA has been booked in a chain snatching case by police which is clearly acting under pressure from BJP party… The ruckus was created by loan defaulters of cooperative banks who were asked to deposit the pending amount upfront…”