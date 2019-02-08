After resigning from Congress, Asha Patel meets Gujarat Dy CM: ‘Ready to join BJP’

Asha Patel, who recently resigned from the Congress and also as an MLA from Unjha constituency in Mehsana district, on Thursday said she is ready to join the BJP. She added that now it is upto the BJP to induct her.

Advertising

Asha on Thursday met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at his office in Swarnim Sankul here that also houses the Chief Minister’s Office. After levelling several allegations against Congress, Asha had resigned from the primary membership of the party and also as Unjha MLA last week. Speaking with the mediapersons after meeting the Deputy CM, Asha said, “Today, I have met with my supporters and workers and they have said that they are happy if I join the BJP. So, I have decided to join BJP.”

On questions about the timing of her joining the BJP, Asha said, “If they induct me tomorrow (at BJP’s Cluster convention in Patan), I am ready to join.” She added that the Deputy CM will now speak with the BJP leadership. With this, Asha also claimed that she did not have any deal with the BJP.

Asha said that Congress leaders have offered her a Lok Sabha ticket, but she is taking decisions according to the will of her supporters. Nitin Patel did not spill out whether the BJP will induct Asha in the party. He said that the BJP is a big party and anybody who is willing to follow the principles of the party is always welcome. The Deputy CM added that he would be happy if Asha joins the BJP.

BJP has planned Cluster Convention for three Lok Sabha constituencies — Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha — at Patan on Friday. And speculations are rife that Asha will be inducted in the party during the function. Apart from Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, the convention is to be attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Asha is considered to be close to Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel and her victory from Unjha constituency as Congress MLA against BJP stalwart Narayan Patel in 2017 Assembly elections was one of the high points of Congress.

Advertising

Congress won the seat for the first time after 1972. Unjha constituency includes Vadnagar that is the native place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.