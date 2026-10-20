After raids in six cities, ED freezes Rs 200 crore of two firms

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 200 crore in trading accounts of two firms after October 16 raids carried out in connection with a “pump and dump” share manipulation scam, the agency has said in a note.

The action follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) crackdown on the suspected stock market manipulation involving Nashik-headquartered R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. (RMDSSL) and Surat-headquartered R&B Denims Ltd.

The ED said WhatsApp communities with names such as “Multibagger Stocks” sent daily “buy tips” on the shares to retail investors.

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The premises searched by the ED include offices of the two companies, residences of their promoters, residences of persons to whom shares were allotted at low prices, offices of stock broking and finance firms, and the premises of persons suspected of running the promotional WhatsApp groups. The raids were held at 29 locations in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar ,Surat, Bhavnagar, Mumbai and Nashik under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).