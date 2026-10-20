After raids in six cities, ED freezes Rs 200 crore of two firms

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 200 crore in trading accounts of two firms after October 16 raids carried out in connection with a “pump and dump” share manipulation scam, the agency has said in a note.
The action follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) crackdown on the suspected stock market manipulation involving Nashik-headquartered R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. (RMDSSL) and Surat-headquartered R&B Denims Ltd.
The ED said WhatsApp communities with names such as “Multibagger Stocks” sent daily “buy tips” on the shares to retail investors.
The premises searched by the ED include offices of the two companies, residences of their promoters, residences of persons to whom shares were allotted at low prices, offices of stock broking and finance firms, and the premises of persons suspected of running the promotional WhatsApp groups. The raids were held at 29 locations in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar ,Surat, Bhavnagar, Mumbai and Nashik under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED’s statement on October 19 said: “The PMLA investigation revealed that between April 2023 and March 2024, the two companies issued over 3.5 crore shares and convertible warrants to selected persons and entities. A large part of the money paid for these allotments came from a small circle of connected persons, firms and lenders. Over the following months, the share prices were steadily pushed up while the shares largely stayed in the same hands.”
It further said, “From the end of December 2025 to February 2026, WhatsApp communities with names such as “Multibagger Stocks” sent daily “buy tips” on the shares to retail investors. The groups ran on SIM cards obtained in the names of persons in Haryana and Mumbai but were operated from Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Drawn in by the tips, the number of buyers of the scrip rose many times over, which pushed the prices up further.”
The ED said, “It appears that the scrip of RMDSSL was promoted through various WhatsApp groups to generate interest in the scrip. This resulted in a significant increase in price and volume during the period the scrip was promoted on WhatsApp groups. The preferential allottees took advantage of the increased buying interest and dumped a part of the shareholding to a large number of investors.”
During the searches, the ED identified clusters of family-linked beneficiaries of the scheme, including Affluence Gems, Kawa HUF and Komalay Consultancy.