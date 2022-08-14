scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

After protests, AAP promise: Gujarat govt approves wage hike for police personnel

The move comes days after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to hike the pay grade of Gujarat Police personnel if his party is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 14, 2022 11:36:57 pm
Families of police personnel have also been protesting across Gujarat, demanding a hike in the grade pay. (Representational/File)

The state government on Sunday approved a hike in the wages of police personnel in Gujarat, which will cost the state exchequer more than Rs 550 crore annually.

The move comes days after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to hike the pay grade of Gujarat Police personnel if his party is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections. Families of police personnel have also been protesting across Gujarat, demanding a hike in the grade pay.

Also Read |Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal vote, blunt rising AAP

According to the state information department, the annual wages of Gujarat Police personnel of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constable, constable, head constable and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) ranks have been increased.

For LRD jawans, the annual wage has been increased from Rs 2,51,100 to Rs 3,47,250, the wage of constable has been increased from Rs 3,63,660 to Rs 4,16,400, the wage of head constable has been increased from Rs 4, 36, 654 to 4,96,394 and that of ASI from Rs 5,19,354 to Rs 5,84,094. As per the information department, the hike in annual wages has been done through an increment in the monthly benefits provided to the personnel. A new clause “public security incentive” has been introduced and “washing allowance” has been hiked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...Premium
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...

In an event held at the police commissioner’s office in Surat city, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, “We have approved the proposal of hike in wages of police personnel of Rs 550 crore annually. CM Bhupendra Patel constituted a committee on October 28 last year regarding the grade pay hike demand for Gujarat Police personnel.”

Also Read |Gujarat’s 20-year campaign focuses on Modi’s term, leaves out party’s past CMs

Several meetings were conducted by the committee with police representatives in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, Sanghavi said, adding, “After discussions on the proposals chaired by the CM, it has been decided to increase the wages of LRD, constable, head constable and ASI rank officials.”

About the decision, CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted: “With regard to the requests and demands of the police department personnel, a committee was constituted and several meetings were held that were attended by myself and state home minister. We have approved the proposal of Rs 550-crore allocation by the committee, in view of the welfare of police families.”

Advertisement
Also Read |Congress promises farm loan waiver, free electricity to farmers if voted to power in Gujarat

Hailing the decision, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said, “We are grateful for this decision by the CM and Home Minister. Police department did praiseworthy work during the Covid-19 pandemic and investment has increased in Gujarat due to the safety and security in the state… its major credit goes to the police personnel.”
Reacting to the BJP government decision, AAP Gujarat leader and whistleblower activist Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “This announcement is only for an increase in allowance of only grade 3 personnel of Gujarat Police. There has been no official announcement regarding hike in grade pay.”

More from Ahmedabad

At an event in Ahmedabad recently, Kejriwal had promised to implement the “best pay scale” for Gujarat police personnel if his party is voted to power in Gujarat. In October 2021, several agitators blocked roads and minor incidents of arson protests were reported in cities across Gujarat, demanding an increase in the pay grade of Gujarat Police personnel.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:36:57 pm

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

4

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health
Bihar Cabinet

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism
Express Explained

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism

Premium
Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement