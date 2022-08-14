After protests, AAP promise: Gujarat govt approves wage hike for police personnel

The state government on Sunday approved a hike in the wages of police personnel in Gujarat, which will cost the state exchequer more than Rs 550 crore annually.

The move comes days after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to hike the pay grade of Gujarat Police personnel if his party is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections. Families of police personnel have also been protesting across Gujarat, demanding a hike in the grade pay.

According to the state information department, the annual wages of Gujarat Police personnel of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constable, constable, head constable and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) ranks have been increased.

For LRD jawans, the annual wage has been increased from Rs 2,51,100 to Rs 3,47,250, the wage of constable has been increased from Rs 3,63,660 to Rs 4,16,400, the wage of head constable has been increased from Rs 4, 36, 654 to 4,96,394 and that of ASI from Rs 5,19,354 to Rs 5,84,094. As per the information department, the hike in annual wages has been done through an increment in the monthly benefits provided to the personnel. A new clause “public security incentive” has been introduced and “washing allowance” has been hiked.

In an event held at the police commissioner’s office in Surat city, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, “We have approved the proposal of hike in wages of police personnel of Rs 550 crore annually. CM Bhupendra Patel constituted a committee on October 28 last year regarding the grade pay hike demand for Gujarat Police personnel.”

Several meetings were conducted by the committee with police representatives in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, Sanghavi said, adding, “After discussions on the proposals chaired by the CM, it has been decided to increase the wages of LRD, constable, head constable and ASI rank officials.”

About the decision, CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted: “With regard to the requests and demands of the police department personnel, a committee was constituted and several meetings were held that were attended by myself and state home minister. We have approved the proposal of Rs 550-crore allocation by the committee, in view of the welfare of police families.”

Hailing the decision, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said, “We are grateful for this decision by the CM and Home Minister. Police department did praiseworthy work during the Covid-19 pandemic and investment has increased in Gujarat due to the safety and security in the state… its major credit goes to the police personnel.”

Reacting to the BJP government decision, AAP Gujarat leader and whistleblower activist Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “This announcement is only for an increase in allowance of only grade 3 personnel of Gujarat Police. There has been no official announcement regarding hike in grade pay.”

At an event in Ahmedabad recently, Kejriwal had promised to implement the “best pay scale” for Gujarat police personnel if his party is voted to power in Gujarat. In October 2021, several agitators blocked roads and minor incidents of arson protests were reported in cities across Gujarat, demanding an increase in the pay grade of Gujarat Police personnel.