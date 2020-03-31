After police blocks highways, MP labourers have nowhere to go

Dozens of daily wage labourers from MP returned to Ahmedabad on Monday, after the Gujarat Police sent them back from the bordering districts, citing strict lockdown protocol. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava) Dozens of daily wage labourers from MP returned to Ahmedabad on Monday, after the Gujarat Police sent them back from the bordering districts, citing strict lockdown protocol. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Amit Dwivedi (23), an excavating machine operator from Madhya Pradesh employed in an Ahmedabad-based company, had left the city on foot on Sunday afternoon in a bid to cross the Gujarat border and reach home. However, after 24 hours of travel, an exhausted Dwivedi seemed to have reached nowhere and was spotted walking back to Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon.

A native of Suji village under Rewa Taluka of MP, Dwivedi was seen holding bags and walking at the Vaishno Devi circle in the city. He claimed that he doesn’t have enough money to survive without any work in the coming two weeks.

Like Dwivedi, dozens of daily wage labourers from MP returned to Ahmedabad on Monday, after the Gujarat Police sent them back from the bordering districts, citing strict lockdown protocol. After reports of mass migration of daily wage labourers had emerged. the state government had instructed police officials to stop the workers from crossing the border, as it would pose a bigger risk of contracting COVID-19. Follow Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates

“A few days ago, we were handed Rs 5,000 as our balance amount and asked to leave the city as there won’t be any work for the next 20 days. Yesterday, three of my colleagues and I had started from Sola in Ahmedabad around 2 pm and reached Odhav ring road by 5 pm where we were given some food by the police. We started walking again and finally reached Pranjit in Sabarkantha around midnight. We had then fixed a truck ride to MP border for Rs 200 each, but police intercepted the vehicle and asked us to return. We had no option but to return on foot to Ahmedabad. Now, we are heading back to our rented residence in Sola where we don’t have any food or water,” said Dwivedi.

Vikas Mishra (19), another daily wager from Rewa, also said he doesn’t have any money left with him.

“Our friends had started returning to MP four days ago, but we didn’t think that there would be no means of transport. But when everybody started leaving, we also packed our bags and started to walk. However, police asked us to return from Modasa. We wanted to cross the Rajasthan border and then head to MP. I spent at least Rs 500 in the journey from Ahmedabad to Modasa and yet, I am back here 24 hours later. We don’t have any money to buy groceries,” said Mishra.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, Ahmedabad has witnessed thousands of migrant daily wage labourers walking over 150 kilometres on foot to cross the state.

Making efforts to ensure no hardship to migrants, says DGP

Gujarat Director General of Police, Shivanand Jha said that the police is making efforts to ensure that migrant labourers don’t face any hardships. “Through video conferencing, senior officials have been instructed to detain labourers whenever they are seen walking on foot, and then send them to shelter homes and provide medical treatment,” Jha told mediapersons at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Jha said that many people were seen not following the norms of social distancing even in times of crisis. Gujarat Police will take strict action against those wandering with excuses, he added.

“Certain people have been taking the lockdown lightly and are not following social distancing. Few are seen carrying one or two tomatoes with them as an excuse to wander, citing ‘essential services’. Police will not accept such excuses and action will be taken against such people and their vehicles will be seized,” said Jha.

Jha informed that a total of 983 cases were lodged in the past 24 hours for violation of lockdown and 2,539 persons were detained across the state. A total of 6,104 vehicles were also seized.

“I urge people to maintain social distancing even while purchasing essential commodities. Those staying alone, especially women and senior citizens, will be assisted by the police. Essential services are being provided to them by ‘She teams’ in Ahmedabad. I appeal to the police force to do their duty, but with a cool mind. These are difficult times and the police must work with the intent to help people,” he said.

More than 74 persons were held by police for violation of lockdown in Ahmedabad alone.

