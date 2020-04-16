After pizza delivery employee tests positive in Delhi Municipality in Ahmedabad bans home delivery

Jigisha Shah added that in the case of delivery agents, who supply essential items to house, the risk is less. Jigisha Shah added that in the case of delivery agents, who supply essential items to house, the risk is less.

The Bopal-Ghuma Municipality of Ahmedabad district imposed a complete ban on home delivery of food from restaurants after 72 people were put under quarantine in South Delhi, when a pizza delivery employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“After knowing about the incident in South Delhi, I had issued the orders banning home delivery of food items,” Jigisha Shah, president of Bopal-Ghuma Nagarpalika told The Indian Express.

Shah added that in the case of delivery agents, who supply essential items to house, the risk is less.

“You can wash vegetables and sanitise the other essentials, but you cannot do the same with cooked food,” Shah said.

In a letter written to the Inspector of Bopal police station, Jigisha Shah, said, “In order to stop the spread of coronavirus in Bopal-Ghuma Nagarpalika, a complete ban has been imposed on home delivery by restaurant and food outlets.”

She also directed the local police to immediately start implementation of the order and stop food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy from making home delivery.

The official has posted the news of 72 people in South Delhi being quarantined after a pizza delivery employee tested positive on social media, asking opinion of residents on banning food delivery in the area.

“Dear Bopal Ghuma residents, I am planning to stop online food home delivery in our area with immediate effect… May I have your quick opinion please,” she tweeted.

The municipality, a day ago, had reduced the daily timings where people are allowed to go out to purchase essential items. “We have dropped the evening timings between 4-6 pm. We want people to be home and be safe,” Shah said.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd