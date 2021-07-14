After PIL in Gujarat High Court, govt makes gazettes public in digital form

The Gujarat government, in response to a public interest litigation that had sought that parts of all gazettes be published electronically, freely accessible to the public at large, submitted before the Gujarat High Court that the same has now been brought into effect.

In an affidavit filed by under-secretary of Industry and Mines Department BA Pamar on July 13, submitted that the state government “has resolved to publish details of all Administrative Branches, Head of the Department and the Subordinate Offices, District and Taluka Level Offices, District Panchayat, Taluka Panchayat, as well as local authorities independent institutions as well as individual details which are notified in the gazette shall also be notified in the digital form by way of E-Gazette (E-Publication) on the official website of the State Government.”

On July 5, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had launched the website, citing the government’s intent to go “paperless”.

The PIL, which was moved by advocate Bandish Soparkar as party-in-person earlier this year, had highlighted that 22 state governments and union territories provide their gazettes in electronically searchable format on websites, while Gujarat does not.