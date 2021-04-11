Gujarat: After Paatil’s announcement, BJP says Remdesivir arranged by local traders

A day after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani clarified that stocks of Remdesivir procured by party’s state unit president C R Paatil for Surat “is separate and is not a part of government stocks”, Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave said that the injections were arranged from within and outside Gujarat by some local traders of Surat under the instructions of Paatil.

Dave issued a video message in this regard, on Sunday, while also saying that pointing fingers at such an “act of service” was not reasonable.

“BJP started providing Remdesivir injections in Surat free of cost. BJP has done (it) with cooperation of local traders. As per instructions of our president C R Paatil, local traders bought (the injections) in whichever available quantity on their own from Gujarat and outside Gujarat…Currently, the cases have started increasing in Surat so to help the needy, to save their lives, injections are being given free of cost…,” Dave said in a video message Sunday.

Saying that serving the living being is the dharma of every BJP worker, Dave added that it was a matter of sorrow that Congress’s leaders were raising fingers at acts of service by BJP workers.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Majura constituency of Surat Harsh Sanghavi told mediapersons that whether it was a sin to procure additional injections available in different states of the country at whatever rates demanded and to provide the same to the needy people free of cost.

On April 9, Paatil had announced that BJP had made arrangement of 5,000 Remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients of Surat city and district.

The same day, Paatil had told The Indian Express, “We have made arrangements to buy 5,000 Remdesivir injections from Zydus, and have placed orders. We will get supply of 500 to 1,000 injections daily from the company for Surat city. The patients from different districts in South Gujarat and also from Surat city who face problems in getting Remdesivir injections can come to BJP office, show the treatment file, doctors number and other necessary details, which will be verified by our people in the BJP office and later such injections will be given free of cost to them.”

Whereas on April 10, on the sidelines of a party event at Morva-Hadaf, Paatil had said, “Some of our friends from Surat city have bought these injections and we are distributing them through the BJP. We are committed to giving 5,000 injections. We are only supplementing the distribution. The state government has its own arrangement. The government is giving these injections free (-of-charge) at Civil and SMIMER hospitals in Surat, but there was a shortage in the private hospitals and for patients who are under homecare, and this is an attempt to supplement that demand”.

The announcement has resulted in sharp criticism of the ruling BJP in the state by leaders of Opposition Congress.