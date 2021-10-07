After more than a month, two Covid deaths in Gujarat

More than a month after it last reported a Covid-19 fatality, the Gujarat health department in the last two days reported deaths of two patients.

One death was reported by the health department from Valsad on Wednesday, when the state recorded 21 new cases of Covid-19. Valsad district health officials claimed that the patient had died on September 30.

According to Valsad district health department sources, the deceased was an 85-year-old farmer, who was admitted to Kasturba hospital in Valsad on September 24, for diarrhoea. A resident of Dungri village, he was also diagnosed with infection in his intestine and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Valsad district Epidemic officer Dr. Manoj Patel said, “His illness had compromised his immune system and he was detected as COVID19 positive on September 27. He died on September 30. The doctors reported to us two days later following which we sent the death report to Gandhinagar (state health department).”

Valsad reported five new cases Tuesday. The district, which shares a border with Maharashtra and has a total population of over 17 lakh, has seen over 12.03 lakh first doses administered. As many as 5.55 lakh people in the district are fully vaccinated. The last death due to the infection in Valsad district was reported on July 8.

Another Covid-19 fatality was reported from Junagadh on Tuesday. Gujarat had last reported a death due to the infection on August 25 in Jamnagar.

Surat has the maximum number of active cases of Covid-19 at present, 51 of them, followed by Ahmedabad (43) and Valsad (37).