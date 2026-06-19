After ‘Modi Tattva’ module announcement, MSU’s sociology department sees ‘surge in applications, enquiries about courses’

THE DEPARTMENT of Sociology at the Maharaja Sayajirao University, (MSU) Vadodara, has got a large number of enquiries for its Bachelors’ programme after it announced the “Modi Tattva” module from the current academic year as part of a broader revision of its sociology curriculum.

According to Sociology Department head Dr Virendra Singh, the department has received more than 900 applications for its programmes in the first two rounds of admissions, of which around 100 admissions have been confirmed.

Singh, who is also Chairperson of the Board of Studies, said on Thursday that these numbers are significantly higher compared to last year – when around 40 students enrolled. He said the department expects the total number of applications to cross 1,200 before admissions conclude.

Modi Tattva, a course on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as a “concept”, integrates indigenous knowledge systems, Hindu religion studies and nationalism – in three major courses that will now be part of the 10 papers of the fourth year of BA in Sociology (honours) as well as the first year of the post-graduate programme.

“The leadership qualities will be discussed — how you have to take a lead and initiate something without fear of the results,” Singh said.

According to him, the course will focus on policy initiatives and governance decisions that sought to address long-standing national issues. Among the examples expected to be discussed are the “Ministry of Jal Shakti, demonetisation, Ayushman Bharat, the Ram Temple issue and the abrogation of Article 370,” Singh said.

The module is being developed by a six-member team comprising Singh, Dr Pooja Dixit, Miss Tahzeeb Barodawala, Dr Gunjan Shrivastava, Miss Manjari Nandi and Harshita Panchal, all of whom are faculty members in the same department.

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Singh said the curriculum, reading material and reference resources are being prepared using government data, international datasets, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and other documented sources.

He added that the broader focus of the module would be on inclusion and themes that promote unity among citizens.

Singh said the department’s revised curriculum has attracted interest from across the country, including from individuals outside the conventional student demographic. According to him, inquiries have come not only from prospective students but also from politicians in the 40–60 age group keen on learning about the Modi Tattva module.

“I received a call from a former mayor as well as many other politicians showing interest in the module,” Singh said.

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The department has also received enquiries and emails from across the country regarding its revised curriculum. Singh said students associated with institutions such as the University of Hyderabad and the University of Delhi have expressed interest in learning more about the department’s offerings, while some have inquired about internship opportunities.

He added that while the department had received criticism over the introduction of the course, it had also received support from academics across ideological backgrounds. “Even the leftist academicians supported us for this particular course. They said that there was nothing wrong,” he said.

The assessment pattern for Modi Tattva will follow the department’s existing structure, with 50 marks allocated to internal evaluation and 50 marks to external examination.

With classes expected to begin next week, Singh said the module is fully prepared for rollout. The department is also seeking additional official data related to some of the policies being studied so that students can engage with primary sources and evidence-based discussions as part of the course.

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(Nishant Bal is an intern with The Indian Express in Vadodara)