After Mehsana constable, Vadodara SI faces probe over posting Tik Tok video

A day after a woman constable of Mehsana was suspended for pos-ting a Tik Tok video shot inside her police station, a probe has been ordered against sub-inspector from Vadodara for similar offence.

Advertising

A video of SI Arun Mishra, posted at the Detection of Crime Branch office, came to light on Thursday late evening after it went viral on social media. In the 10-second video, Mishra, in uniform is seen holding his phone in selfie mode and happily swaying to a popular song, ‘Sweetheart hai’ from the movie, Kedarnath. The background indicates that the video was shot in his office.

The Vadodara police have initiated an inquiry into the matter. “The Tik Tok video has been brought to our notice and an inquiry has been initiated against the sub-inspector. We are also verifying where the video was shot. Only after the inquiry, necessary action will be taken,” said Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, DCP, Crime Branch. Officials said an inquiry was necessary as the SI was in uniform and shot the video probably in a police station.