After July 7 deluge, one billion litre water pumped out of Surat basements

More than 1.1 billion litres of water were pumped out of the basements of high-rise apartments and commercial complexes in the three days since floodwaters receded in Surat, civic officials said on Tuesday.
This amount of water can fill 400 Olympic-size pools.
On July 7, the city recorded up to 14.5 inches of rain, which flooded its Mithi and Bhedwad creeks and forced mass evacuations. It has not rained here since. The civic officials took up cleaning of streets and localities in Varachha, Udhna, Limbayat, Sachin and Punagam, all of which are in East Surat and were badly affected by the swollen creeks.
At least 34 bodies of people missing after the torrential rain have been found since. Dozens of market and residential complexes had been inundated by floodwater.
According to Surat Municipal Corporation, water had accumulated at 430 locations–192 residential societies, 117 public spaces, 102 high-rise towers, and 19 other properties–in the city.
SMC Additional City Engineer MD Chavda said: “Over 254 pumps and other machinery were used for the dewatering. Over 111.14 crore litres (roughly one billion litres) were removed from several properties. The areas were cleaned later.”
On July 7, the city recorded up to 14.5 inches of rain. (Express Photo)
991 suffering from skin diseases
SMC’s health wing said it conducted 15 health camps in the affected areas over the last four days. The teams include medical officers, dermatologists, paramedical staff, laboratory technicians, and pharmacists.
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Till Monday evening, as many as 4,529 people attended the camps. Among them, 991 people were diagnosed with skin diseases, 404 people with fever, 400 with breathing problems, 264 with common cough and cold, and 82 with diarrhoea. As many as 2,020 others complained of other medical problems. Fourteen of them were admitted to SMC hospitals.
Surat Municipal Corporation Medical officer Dr. Pradeep Umrigar said, “The cause of skin diseases could be exposure to contaminated water for a longer period… The highest number of skin disease cases were found in Udhna A zone. At residential societies, Kamrunagar had the highest number of cases, 190, followed by 185 in Azadnagar and 168 in Sanjaynagar.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More