After July 7 deluge, one billion litre water pumped out of Surat basements

On July 7, the city recorded up to 14.5 inches of rain. (File Photo)

More than 1.1 billion litres of water were pumped out of the basements of high-rise apartments and commercial complexes in the three days since floodwaters receded in Surat, civic officials said on Tuesday.

This amount of water can fill 400 Olympic-size pools.

On July 7, the city recorded up to 14.5 inches of rain, which flooded its Mithi and Bhedwad creeks and forced mass evacuations. It has not rained here since. The civic officials took up cleaning of streets and localities in Varachha, Udhna, Limbayat, Sachin and Punagam, all of which are in East Surat and were badly affected by the swollen creeks.

At least 34 bodies of people missing after the torrential rain have been found since. Dozens of market and residential complexes had been inundated by floodwater.