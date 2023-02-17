After Inamdar’s allegations: Workers seek ‘restraint’ against people defaming Baroda Dairy

Days after Savli BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar alleged malpractice in Baroda Dairy, accusing the board and the Managing Director of corruption to the tune of Rs 48 lakh, the Baroda Dairy Workers Union on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking “restraint” against “people defaming Baroda Dairy and its employees”.

In the memorandum, the Union said that “some people” had been making “baseless allegations” against Baroda dairy and its board, which has been working to ensure smooth production and increased milk production capacity.

The memorandum states, “We are about 1,100 employees of Baroda Dairy, including contractual workers… we have received salary raise and are proud and happy of the growth that the dairy has seen… Therefore, as some persons resort to making allegations of malpractice time and again, it tarnishes the image of the dairy, which is our karmabhoomi. Such people should be given a restraining order against making loose statements in public. Instead, they should provide proof and seek inquiry against officers concerned if there really is any malpractice.”

Inamdar, who is alleging mismanagement in Baroda Dairy since 2021, held a press conference on February 11 saying the board caused a loss of Rs 49 lakh by approving an “unnecessary” change in the electric load of the chilling plant in Bodeli. He also alleged a “corruption of Rs 37.27 lakh in the purchase of manufacturing equipment for cheese spread as well as mismanagement of Rs 10 lakh in allegedly awarding a maintenance contract for the cold room of the Sugam plant”.

Inamdar had also alleged that new employees were illegally recruited in technical and administration departments to benefit relatives of board members. Inamdar had said that he had sought a thorough probe by the registrar of cooperatives into the allegations.

On Thursday, Baroda Dairy Workers’ Union president Chandrasinh Mahida said, “These allegations started before the elections and then there was a break. We give our blood and sweat to it and we are proud of the success it has achieved. The allegations are baseless… If they have proof, they should seek proper action against the culprits instead of publicly tarnishing the image of our workplace.”

On Friday, Inamdar and four other BJP MLAs of Vadodara will hold an interaction with the milk producers of Baroda Dairy to “listen to their grievances” against the board.