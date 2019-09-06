After heavy rainfall, two buildings collapse in Ahmedabad

Two buildings collapsed in the walled, old city area of Ahmedabad on Friday morning, in which no one was reported to be injured, after heavy rains were witnessed in the region on Thursday night.

The two incidents occurred a day after five persons were killed and eight others injured in a building collapse in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad.

In the first incident, the front portion of a three-storey house, situated in a congested lane in Dariyapur area collapsed around 9 am. A family of five persons was rescued by the police before the building collapsed.

“No one has been hurt in the accident as only a part of the front side of a building collapsed. We have asked all residents in nearby two buildings to vacate their houses as well. We also rescued five persons from the dilapidated building,” said a police officer at Dariapur police station.

The second incident occurred in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad when a two-storey house collapsed around 11.30 am after incessant rains on Thursday night.

“The two-storey house was abandoned for the past one month and no one was present when it collapsed in Momnawad society in Jamalpur around 11.30 am. There have been no injuries reported even as police teams reached the spot,” said NN Parmar, station in-charge, Gaekwad Haveli police station.