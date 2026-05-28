After heat wave, moderate rainfall likely in Gujarat from May 30: Met

On Wednesday, the maximum temperatures were above normal in parts over North Gujarat region and Saurashtra and Kutch as Surendranagar recorded the highest of 44 degree Celsius.

AFTER PROLONGED heat wave conditions, some respite is expected around May 30-31 in Gujarat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issuing a forecast of moderate rainfall in the state from May 30.

However, hot and humid air conditions will likely prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat along with districts namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vadodara along with districts of Surendranagar and Rajkot on Thursday, the IMD said.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from May 28, stated the weather department adding that “No large change in maximum temperatures during next 48 hours; thereafter gradual fall by 2-4 degrees very likely over the region”.