After heat wave, moderate rainfall likely in Gujarat from May 30: Met

AFTER PROLONGED heat wave conditions, some respite is expected around May 30-31 in Gujarat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issuing a forecast of moderate rainfall in the state from May 30.
However, hot and humid air conditions will likely prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat along with districts namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vadodara along with districts of Surendranagar and Rajkot on Thursday, the IMD said.
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from May 28, stated the weather department adding that “No large change in maximum temperatures during next 48 hours; thereafter gradual fall by 2-4 degrees very likely over the region”.
However, maximum temperatures are very likely to be above 40 degrees till May 31 at isolated pockets over Gujarat state.
For May 30, the IMD has issued a thunderstorm warning against moderate thunderstorms and lightning with maximum surface windspeed 40 to 50 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain in the districts of North Gujarat including Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar and in Kutch.
The impact will also cover districts of Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Narmada, Amreli, Panchmahal, Dang and Tapi from May 31 till June 3, the forecast stated.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperatures were above normal in parts over North Gujarat region and Saurashtra and Kutch as Surendranagar recorded the highest of 44 degree Celsius. This was followed by Ahmedabad at 43.6, Rajkot 43.3, Gandhinagar 42.5, Amreli 42.1, Deesa 41.8, Bhavnagar 41.7, Vadodara 40.6, Kandla Airport 40.6 degree Celsius.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More