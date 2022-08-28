scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

After Gujarat HC order, AMC ramps up cattle impound drive

Deputy commissioner at AMC Ramesh Merja said while "municipalities had been given a budget of Rs 10 crore for providing temporary shelters and other facilities, no such budget had been allotted to the Corporations yet".

According to the Corporation, before the HC order, about Rs 21 crore was allocated every year to deal with stray cattle. (File photo)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) impounded 109 heads of cattle on Saturday in addition to the 297 caught in the last three days and sent to the pound, following the directions by the Gujarat High Court (HC).

Deputy commissioner at AMC Ramesh Merja said while "municipalities had been given a budget of Rs 10 crore for providing temporary shelters and other facilities, no such budget had been allotted to the Corporations yet".

The AMC has decided not to release the impounded cattle for three months, as per the commitment it gave to HC. In all the seven zones under the corporation, 21 teams have been stationed for “impounding stray cattle” stated the AMC’s press note.

“There are approximately 67,000 cattle in the city. Of these 60,000 are RFID tagged (registered) with the Corporation. We are making sure that all the cattle get registered,” said officials at AMC.

According to the Corporation, before the HC order, about Rs 21 crore was allocated every year to deal with stray cattle.

“We have been directed not to release the cattle for the next three months. So anyone claiming back the impounded cattle is out of question as of now,” said AMC.

“There were two cattles pounds in the city. We are now constructing three temporary cattle sheds in addition to that. Also, we have appointed two officers, as per the HC’s direction, to assure that the issue is dealt with appropriately,” said Merja.

As per their press release, as a precautionary measure against Lumpy Skin Disease in cattles, vaccination is also being made available. More than 335 cattles have been vaccinated with the help of four teams in the city.

The release further stated that more than 60 complaints have been registered so far against those that have left the cattle roam freely. Also, complaints against five individuals from Odhav, Nikol, Bopal, Thaltej and Chandkheda were also filed against those who were obstructing or preventing the cattle catching operation, as per their press release.

As per the FIRs, the above individuals were booked under various IPC and CrPC sections.

“We have been catching cattles before the High Court’s order, but a more focussed drive is being taken for the last two days,” said an AMC official. “Maximum stray cattle were impounded from Nikol, Vatva, Amraiwadi, Ambawadi, Bopal and Ellisbridge,” said the official.

