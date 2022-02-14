After family found dead on US border 15 ‘trafficked’ from Gujarat on ‘US promise’ rescued from Delhi, Bengal

A two-year-old girl was among 15 persons from Gujarat who were rescued from different areas of New Delhi and West Bengal, where they have been allegedly kept in illegal confinement for two months by a gang of suspected human traffickers who lured them with the prospects of moving to the US.

An agent of the gang has been arrested in Ahmedabad, while the rescued persons returned to Gandhinagar Sunday.

The joint operation by police of various states was the first against such a gang in Gujarat after a family of four persons from Dingucha village in Gandhinagar was found frozen to death near the US-Canada border on January 19 this year, allegedly trying to illegally enter the US.

Police said the operation was conducted on directives from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was approached by a family whose members have been missing for two months.

According to police, seven young couples and a two-year-old girl, hailing from Kharna village of Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Ahmedabad, were rescued by Gandhinagar police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell, in an operation on Saturday.

All 15 from Patel community left home in November 2021 to travel to the US by allegedly contacting the gang. However, they were kept in illegal confinement by the gang in West Bengal and Delhi where they were allegedly tortured for money, police said.

According to police, the families allegedly paid over Rs 3 crore to the gang in the past two months. Rajesh Patel, a local agent of the gang, was arrested in Ahmedabad.

“We were instructed by the chief minister’s office to urgently take up a case after a senior citizen complained that his son and daughter-in-law had left Gandhinagar to travel to the United States in December month last year. The complainant stated that he was not able to contact them for two months,” saidMayur Chavda, superintendent of police (SP), Gandhinagar.

Separate teams of Local Crime Branch (LCB) were sent to New Delhi and Kolkata to locate the missing couple. “After the couple was rescued from Kolkata, we found that 15 people, including a child, had travelled to Mumbai in November last year on instruction from the traffickers’ gang. They were then taken to Kolkata and other areas in West Bengal where they were torutured at various locations. The gang then started calling the family members in Gujarat asking for money,” Chavda added.

The victims were shifted from Kolkata to Delhi in batches, while taking the extortion amount of Rs 3.05 crore together from all families, the SP said, adding, “We have arrested one accused named Rajesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, a local agent who contacted the couples. Three more accused — Sushil Roy, Santosh Roy and Kamal Singhania — work for the gang in Delhi. Their modus operandi is to contact the victims promising them jobs abroad and then bring them to West Bengal with their ID documents.”

The gang then start the extortion process, keeping the victims in confinement. “We have also come to know that the gang tried to sell a minor child to a trafficking group in Bangladesh in the past… The rescued people were found physically and emotionally disturbed,” Chavda said.

He added that after the deaths of four members of a family from Dingucha village in Kalol of Gandhinagar near the US-Canada border, Gandhinagar police have started an operation against illegal human traffickers.

“We appeal to people who have contacted such human traffickers to travel overseas that if you faced similar treatment, contact the police. If there are members of your family who had left for other countries but did not reach till now, then please contact the local police. Several teams of Gandhinagar police are working in villages of Gandhinagar after the Dingucha tragedy,” said Chavda.