After dogs, registration of pet cats a must in Ahmedabad

The registration of pet cats is in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. (Photo: Freepik)

After dog registration, Ahmedabad on Thursday announced that pet cats must be registered, too. The city has an estimated 5,000 pet cat population, said the head of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s cattle nuisance control department (CNCD) Naresh Rajput.

The civic body has announced Rs 200 as fee for the online registration to take place from July 9 to September 30 this year. As part of the procedure, a cat owner must submit his Aadhaar or voter ID details, tax bill, electricity bill, photographs of the pet, his house and his own, and pet vaccination certificate issued by a registered veterinarian.

The registration of pet cats is in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Dogs Rules-2023, and the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination, 2030 (NAPRE). As per the official data, dog registrations, which started in the city on January 1 last year, have seen 17,286 people registering 19,643 pets. The highest 3,867 registrations are of Labradors, followed by 1,490 German Shepherds, 1413 Shitzus, 1,367 Golden Retrievers and 346 Rottweilers. Most registered dogs are from the west zone (4,971), followed by 4,078 from the city’s north-west and 777 from the central zone.