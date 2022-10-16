After Diwali, BJP plans outreach at areas in Gujarat not covered by its Gaurav Yatra

For areas of Assembly constituencies that won’t be covered by the BJP Gujarat’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’, meetings will be held with the page committee members and of various wings of the BJP in the state after Diwali as part of the ‘New Year Sammelan’, the party announced Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Gujarat BJP vice-president Gordhan Zadafia said the move is aimed at including the party’s outreach to “every class, caste and community” in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

“The entire state will be covered by the yatra and for those places not being covered–for example the six municipal corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar–meetings will be held as New Year Sammelan after Diwali with page samiti members,” said Zadafia, addeding that 20 Union ministers are expected to join the Gaurav Yatra in the next five to seven days.