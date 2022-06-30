After disgruntled leader complains, AAP Gujarat reinstates him as vice-president, appoints over 6,000 new office-bearers

Furthering their party framework expansion in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed 6,098 new office-bearers for its state unit, which included the reinstatement of as the vice-president after he had expressed displeasure over getting sacked.

Other major appointments were Nikhil Savani, a Patidar agitation leader and confidante of Hardik Patel, as the state vice-president of the AAP youth wing, Ramesh Nabhani as state secretary, student leader Dharmik Mathukia, who spent 11 days in jail last year due to an AAP agitation, as the president of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Dinesh Thakor as OBC wing president, Ashok Rabari as Maldhari wing president and Aarif Ansari as the minority wing president.

Earlier, Ansari was made the president of the sports wing but in the new re-jig, the party formed a minority wing and made Ansari its president. Meanwhile, the sports wing president post has been given to bodybuilder Ravi Prajapati.

Recently, the AAP Gujarat unit was dissolved and the posts of all office-bearers were nullified except that of president Gopal Italia, in a rejig conducted by the party high command ahead of Gujarat assembly elections 2022 scheduled in December. Then the party announced a new structure and appointed 850 new office-bearers, to be headed by Italia, followed by Isudan Gadhvi as the national joint general secretary and Indranil Rajyaguru as the national general secretary.

In that re-jig, Bhemabhai Chaudhary, the former vice-president, was appointed as its ‘cooperative wing’ president. Chaudhary had shown his displeasure towards the decision while speaking to The Indian Express, claiming that he received a raw deal from AAP high command for the years of efforts he put into the party.

On Thursday, during a press conference organised at the state office, AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya announced the appointment of Chaudhary as the state vice-president of AAP Gujarat.

“We have been working day and night to increase our reach in Gujarat and under the leadership of our Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In continuation of our party frame re-jig, we have appointed 6,098 new office-bearers today at the state level, Lok sabha level, and district bodies. Major appointments are our senior leader Bhemabhai Chaudhary as state VP, Dharmik Mathukia as state president of CYSS (Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti), Dinesh Thakor as OBC wing president, Aarif Ansari as minority wing president among others. I congratulate all new appointees,” said Sorathiya.

Among the 6,098 new office-bearers, 25 belong to the main wing, 15 youth wing, nine women wing, 11 CYSS, five OBC wing, nine minority wing, three SC wing, two ST wing, five Kisan Wing, 36 legal wing, 11 trade wing, two doctor wing, 10 education cell, one sports wing and four Maldhari wing. The remaining office-bearers were given posts as per the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Gujarat.