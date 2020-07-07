After death of pregnant wife, man moves Gujarat HC alleging medical negligence

Pathan submitted that on June 22, he had called for an ambulance at 10:30 am following his wife’s complaint of tremendous pain. Pathan submitted that on June 22, he had called for an ambulance at 10:30 am following his wife’s complaint of tremendous pain.

A 31-year-old moved an application before the Gujarat High Court, seeking to be made a party to the suo motu public interest litigation that the court is hearing on Covid-19 related matters after he lost his pregnant wife who was expecting twins, “owing to delay in treatment at the VS Hospital in Ahmedabad”.

Abdullahkhan Pathan’s wife Rozminabanu, who arrived at the hospital to deliver twins, passed away on June 22 on account of a delay of 45 minutes in starting the necessary treatment. Pathan has alleged “unpardonable negligence on part of the medical staff…”

Pathan submitted that on June 22, he had called for an ambulance at 10:30 am following his wife’s complaint of tremendous pain. The ambulance first took her to Lokhandwala Hospital at Dariapur and Shifa Hospital at Jamalpur, but admission was denied as they are Covid-only hospitals. They then went to VS Hospital “wherein for about 45 minutes the pregnant wife of the applicant with severe pain and agony was in ambulance…” His wife breathed her last in the ambulance. A doctor at the VS Hospital wrote that it “does not have facilities for such urgency and (thus the) applicant was asked to move to LG Hospital.”

Pathan has sought the court’s directions to instruct health authorities to periodically issue advertisements in media, listing hospitals across Gujarat which are treating non-Covid patients. He also sought that the state government be directed to start hospitals for treating patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19.

