After Covid patient dies, 5 held for ‘vandalising’ hospital, ‘assaulting’ staff

As many as five persons were arrested for allegedly vandalising Covid- designated Shifa Hospital in Danilimda area of Ahmedabad and assaulting its staff on April 30 after their relative died during Covid-19 treatment at the hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:45 pm on Thursday when a group of 8-10 persons vandalized the third floor of the Shifa hospital and assaulted its staff.

“On April 13, the patient was admitted in the hospital after being Covid-19 positive and on April 29 around 6:20 am, he died during his treatment in the ICU ward. Initially, the family of the patient tried to fight with the doctors present. So we called police and the men exited the hospital. Later around 7:45 pm, the relatives of the deceased reached the third floor of the hospital at the billing counter. After they were asked to pay the bill, they suddenly got infuriated and started vandalizing the hospital properties. When I tried to intervene, they took the fire extinguisher kept at the emergency section and assaulted me on my nose with it. They also hit other staff members of the hospital after which we immediately called the police again,” said Hothi Nareja, sanitary staff at Shifa Hospital.

Taking cognizance, a responding police team managed to nab five of the accused while the remaining fled from the spot, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Raees Mirza, Irfan Shaikha, Ashraf Rangrez, Usman Shaikh, Mushtaq Ghanchi, Javed and Aasif Rangrez, all residents of Danilimda area.

They have been booked under IPC sections 325 for causing grievous hurt, sections of rioting, 427 for mischief, 323 for causing hurt, 294B for obscenity, along with sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

“Till now, five accused have been arrested and we are in the process of identifying remaining who fled,” said MM Lalivala, police inspector, Danilimda police station.