Ahmedabad: After court order, seized remdesivir vials given to hospital

Days after the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) held an accused outside SVPI airport with 35 doses of Remdesivir injections that were sourced to be sold at higher rates in the black market, a court on Friday ordered the DCB to handover the doses to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The DCB on Tuesday arrested one person, Justin Pereira, outside SVPI airport with 35 doses of the injections, which the accused had brought from Delhi via flight.

D P Chudasama, assistant commissioner of police, DCB, said, “Given the current Covid situation, the DCB asked a state lawyer to represent the case and make demands in front of a court to hand over the injections the civil hospital in Asarwa of Ahmedabad . The court also observed that all such seized injections in future must be handed over to the civil hospital. The injections were handed over to the superintendent of the civil hospital.”