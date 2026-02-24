After Congress-BJP tussle, Gujarat Assembly unanimously passes Vande Mataram resolution

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a war of words in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Monday after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel moved a resolution to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The resolution, however, was passed unanimously by the Assembly after debate with the Congress and AAP extending support to it.

While the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated Vande Mataram will never become irrelevant, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi alleged that under the pressure from the Muslim League, the “Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru had divided this immortal song into pieces”.

Reacting to the allegation, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar accused the BJP of distorting history. Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani stated that those involved in espionage conspiracies and whose names appeared in Epstein files do not have the moral right to chant Vande Mataram.

Moving the resolution celebrating the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ in the Assembly, CM Patel stated that although Vande Mataram was written during the period of slavery, its words and meaning are not confined to that era, they remain relevant and meaningful even today, and therefore it will never become outdated.

The CM said that in 1875, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed Vande Mataram and paved the path of freedom with national devotion and national consciousness. “He instilled in the masses the faith that there is no resolve that cannot be fulfilled and no goal that cannot be achieved. He added that every song has its own core message. Vande Mataram is dedicated to ‘Bharat Mata’,” the CM added.

Following the CM, Sanghvi, participating in the discussion, highlighted “the past mistakes made by the Congress”.

“In 1937, under pressure from the Muslim League, Congress and (Jawaharlal) Nehru had divided this immortal song into pieces. The resolution to sing only the first two verses of the song was the culmination of appeasement. This division of the song was the seed of the division of the country. If we had shown firmness at that time, perhaps we would not have lost a part of the united India,” Sanghavi alleged.

Sanghvi emphasised that the singing of the song ‘Vande Mataram’ in Parliament started only after the proposal of the BJP in 1992. This proves that for BJP, patriotism is not a matter of politics but a culture, he said. He added that the celebration of 150 years of the song under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi is a document of the “cultural awakening” of the country.

The Deputy CM, remembering the revolutionaries of Gujarat, said that Madam Bhikhaiji Cama, the daughter of a Parsi family from Navsari, had hoisted the Indian flag in Stuttgart, Germany in 1907 in the presence of the British, on which ‘Vande Mataram’ was inscribed. Apart from this, Maharishi Aurobindo Ghosh also worked to make this song the mantra of the revolution while staying in Vadodara. The ‘Vande Mataram Memorial’ built in Bhujodi, Kutch, is still keeping the history of independence alive, he said.

Concluding, Sanghavi said that ‘Vande Mataram’ is the consciousness of India and those who cannot respect Mother India have no moral right to sit in any sacred House, let alone this House. “This celebration is a true tribute to the unsung martyrs and heroes of the country,” he added.