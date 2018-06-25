After brief hiatus, monsoon revives, covers south Gujarat and Saurashtra region

Waterlogged streets in Hatkeshwar area of Ahmedabad city on Sunday morning. (Express Photo By Javed Raja) Waterlogged streets in Hatkeshwar area of Ahmedabad city on Sunday morning. (Express Photo By Javed Raja)

THE southwest monsoon, that was delayed by nearly a week, finally covered large parts of Gujarat on Sunday with 87 talukas receiving rainfall on a single day. Ten talukas in six districts, covering south, Saurashtra and central Gujarat, received more than one inch of rainfall till Sunday evening.

After making an early arrival on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the monsoon battered the coastal parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and south Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that the monsoon which revived from June 23 advanced to Saurashtra region, Veraval and Ahmedabad.

The Met Department has forecast heavy rainfall for south Gujarat and Saurashtra areas this week.

Read | City residents wake up to waterlogging, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation says all good

On Sunday, the highest rainfall of nearly 76.2 mm was recorded at Umergam in Valsad district. The other talukas that received high precipitation included Vadia in Saurashtra’s Amreli (48 mm) and Mangrol in Surat (43 mm). Wadhwan in Surendranagar, Bavla in Ahmedabad and Surat city, all recorded 35 mm rainfall on Sunday.

In the last three days, monsoon expanded from two districts and from three talukas to 97.

Though the percentage of state average rainfall has been only 1.85 with total rainfall in the last three days being 15.39 mm, Mergam in Valsad has recorded the highest rainfall with 173 mm till now.

The top three districts with highest percentage of rainfall against average rainfall are Valsad (5.30 per cent), Dahod (4.68 per cent) and Dangs (4.62 per cent).

However, seven districts of the state are yet to record any rainfall, so far. These include Kutch, four in Saurashtra — Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar — and two in the north — Banaskantha and Mehsana. Of the 118 talukas where monsoon is yet to reach, 105 have recorded rainfall from 0-50 mm, and another 24 from 51 to 125 mm.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for three days, till Wednesday, for south Gujarat and Saurashtra areas.

For Monday and Tuesday, the IMD warns, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Gujarat districts, namely Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli. Also, heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Saurashtra districts, namely Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and in Diu.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App