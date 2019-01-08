After BJP’s khetla baithaks, Youth Congress launches ‘Chalo Panchayat’ campaign

Days after the BJP began its ‘khatla-bethak’ sessions in the state, the Gujarat Youth Congress on Monday launched a ‘Chalo Panchayat’ campaign with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

As part of the ‘Chalo Panchayat’ campaign, the members of the state Youth Congress will meet and interact with villagers from across the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the coming days. The campaign will be called ‘Chalo Ward’ at urban level. Besides, the youth outfit also plans to set up rural level committees for the first time across the rural areas to help enhance ground level work.

Addressing the media in Vadodara, Youth Congress chief Gulabsingh Rajput said, “The idea behind launching this campaign is to reach out to all the people especially youth and farmers specifically from rural areas and interact with them regarding the various promises that the BJP-led government has made related to employment, farmers issues and inflation, and if these promises have been fulfilled. We will also ask them about what kind of parliamentarians do they expect to vote to power.” Rajput also launched ‘Yuva Shakti form’ and ‘Kissan Maangni Patra’ for the state. “A person can give a missed call on the number mentioned on the form and register themselves. After registering themselves, we will collect all their data in our central database. This is done with an intention to seek their support,” added Rajput.

On being asked about how the database will help the Congress, Umar Siddiquie, member of the Youth Congress from Lucknow, told The Indian Express, “If the Congress comes to power, these people who have shown their support and have joined us will be our priorities. They will be the first beneficiaries of any camps or initiatives by the party. For instance if there is a job camp organised for the people of Vadodara, if Congress comes to power then these people will be informed first through messages on their registered numbers.”

The issues listed on Yuva Shakti form include increase in employment, lesser fees and more seats in colleges, monthly allowance for every youth in need, free education for girls up-to post-graduation and easy loans for business startups. The farmer registration card promises loan waiver for farmers, 50 per cent reduction in electricity bills, easy loans from the banks.