After AMC makes names public: One complaint registered on resident in contact with COVID-19 positive case

The order also mentions that the decision was taken in larger public interest, with a view to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Representational/File) The order also mentions that the decision was taken in larger public interest, with a view to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Representational/File)

A day after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared names and contact details of 29 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the distrct through an order issued “in public interest” by municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra, one person came forward to report a contact on Thursday.

“A feedback in the form of one complaint was received from a person who informed about one of the residents who was in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 (from the list put out). We are verifying the information,” a senior AMC official said on condition of anonymity.

The order to make names and details of COVID-19 positive persons public, issued by Vijay Nehra on Wednesday, stated that “the name of the persons already found positive may be declared in larger public interest so that other people who could have potentially come in contact with them can voluntarily inform the authorities and isolate themselves and, therefore, avoid becoming and suspecting carriers of the virus”.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner OP Machra told The Indian Express, “The feedback received on the three helpline numbers given with the list of 29 patients where residents can contact and share information is yet to be collated.”

On Wednesday, soon after Nehra put out the order, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (publicity) Mukesh Gadhvi shared a copy of the order and the list of 29 positive patients from Ahmedabad on a WhatsApp group, which has mediapersons as members.

The order also mentions that the decision was taken in larger public interest, with a view to stop the spread of COVID-19. On the need to make the names public, Machra said, “Though 99 per cent cases were quarantined, we took a chance against the 1 per cent.”

The order also directed that “no member of the public shall indulge in commission or omission of any act of social discrimination directly or indirectly against the names declared…”

Violation of this shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Till Thursday evening, 31 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad district, of which 29 are from the city, while total number of cases across the state stood at 88. Out of the four cases with suspected symptoms who were traced by AMC on Monday, one tested positive on Wednesday.

For surveillance, AMC has deployed 150 teams, with four health workers and police personnel. Some of the cases with suspected symptoms also resisted hospitalisation, Nehra said. Lockdown too has not been upto satisfaction, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd