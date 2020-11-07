After a dip, Gujarat records over 1,035 new Covid cases

Gujarat’s total virus count now stands at nearly 1.79 lakh. (Representational)

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil tested positive for the coronavirus disease Friday as the state recorded 1,035 fresh cases, up from the fewer than 1,000 infections it recorded over the last two weeks.

The state’s total virus count now stands at nearly 1.79 lakh.

Gohil, who is the Congress in-charge for Bihar and has campaigned in the state with party MP Rahul Gandhi, shared his RT-PCR test result details on the social media Friday and said “there is no reason to worry”.

As per his Covid-19 test report, the cycle threshold value (lower the number, higher the viral load) was 22, indicating moderately high viral load.

Four persons succumbed to the infection on the day in the state, with Bharuch and Surat reporting one fatality each and Ahmedabad two.

The toll due to the virus reached 3,776 on Friday, state data stated.

Rajkot, meanwhile, reported more than 100 cases, while Surat added 200 cases. Narmada continued to reverse its single-digit cases. For the last four days, it has recorded an average of 20-odd cases daily.

