After 8 months, IL&FS group back on Ahmedabad Metro rail project

Eight months after IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IECCL) was removed from the implementation of a crucial section of the Ahmedabad metro project, the crisis-hit firm is back, after the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) revived a Rs 382 crore contract.

“Earlier, GMRC terminated this contract on January 19, 2019, and now the company IECCL and GMRC agreed to revive the contract and treat the intervening period from the date of termination as suspension of work without any extra claims except payment under price variation,” said a statement filed by IECCL announcing the revival of contract at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.

The IL&FS group company has been brought back on the project after the existing contractor M/s J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd wrote to GMRC last month and expressed inability to complete the work.

In December 2015, IECCL was awarded the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for constructing 4.62 kilometre-long elevated stretch from Gyaspur depot’s interface point to the Shreyas metro station on the 17.23-kilometre North-South corridor.

This was the first construction contract to be awarded on this corridor.

The Indian Express in December 2018 reported that despite the restructuring of IL&FS Group company, it had approached the then managing director of GMRC, IP Gautam, stating that it will not be able to complete the work. Subsequently IL&FS was removed and J Kumar Infraprojects was given the contract.

When quizzed about the reasons behind handing over the charge of building the Ahmedabad metro to a company which is already battling financial crisis, Amit Gupta, Chief General Manager (Corporate Planning) told The Indian Express, “The local vendors and the labour suppliers who were not paid by IL&FS were not allowing the new contractor (J Kumar Infraprojects) to work. Some of them also went to the court which prevented the contractor from using the materials lying inside the depot and at the work site.”

Gupta said that J Kumar Infraprojects wrote a letter last month expressing their inability to complete the work, as they were unable to work and get proper access to the site.

With over 43 per cent of the work on this section yet to be completed, J Kumar Infraprojects — which successfully completed the first six kilometres of the metro rail on the East-West corridor between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park — was unable to proceed on the North-South corridor, including on the work related to the four metro stations — APMC, Jivraj, Rajiv Nagar and Shreyas.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first six kilometres of Phase-I of Ahmedabad metro in March 2019, the stretch between APMC and the Shreyas crossing was the second “priority”, which was scheduled to be completed by April 2019. However, little has moved for over a year now.

In the past eight months, GMRC itself saw a rejig. After the long-standing managing director and retired IAS officer IP Gautam was appointed as

a member to the Lokpal in March 2019, the additional chief secretary of urban development held the charge of the post for about four months, before SS Rathore was appointed by the state government as the new MD.

The IL&FS group company in its statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday said that “work shall recommence by September 12, 2019’ and the balance work will be completed “within a time period of 15 months without any change in financial terms of the original contract.” Work of Rs 169 crore of work is yet to be completed.

When asked if IL&FS has sought any financial help from GMRC to complete the work as per the contract, Gupta said, “They have asked us to clear their pending dues which amounts to around Rs 20 crore. We will be asking them to first clear the pending dues of their vendors.”