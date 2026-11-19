After a nearly four-hour heated debate, BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Wednesday cleared by majority the proposal to award a contentious plot of land to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan. While the said land parcel is valued at over Rs 20 crore, Pathan will receive one part of it as a gift and other at around half the rate, which is Rs 5.52 crore.

Several protesting Congress leaders were shut out of the VMC premises as gates were closed, and police were deployed.

Officials told this newspaper on Wednesday that the VMC will now communicate to Pathan the exact amount he needs to pay after which the sale deed will be registered. Since the property falls under the Disturbed Areas Act—a law that restricts the transfer of immovable properties in areas prone to communal riots, without clearance from district authorities, the VMC will seek a legal opinion on whether the law applies to this plot.