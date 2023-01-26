After 2 years, IIM’s cultural fest is back, with many firsts

After a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “Choas”, the annual cultural fest hosted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), is back, with a lot of firsts.

For the first time in 27 years, the coordinator of the event is a woman. Also, this time, the cultural event will be held on the the new campus of the institute, instead of the old campus.

“Chaos”, the annual star-studded cultural annual event being hosted by IIM-A since 1996, is slated as one of country’s biggest B – school fests that sees a massive footfall of over 80,000 from over 500 institutes across the country.

However, this time, the organisers had to start from the scratch including finding sponsors nearly five months back.

“Considering the event did not happen for two years, it was difficult as how to proceed. Since there was a gap of two years, there was no channel or contact between the seniors who had last organised the event. There was no other way but to start from scratch,” Shwetal Patel, the co-ordinator of Chaos, who is a second year PGP (Postgraduate programme in MBA) student, says.

This year among nearly 25 sponsors, barring one, all are new ones, say the organisers. Having 214 team members under her, Shwetal says the team started approaching the sponsors in the month of September. The team resorted to social media platforms to make their first approach for sponsorships.

The main evening attractions include live performance by singer Asees Kaur on January 27 and by actor Farhan Akhtar on January 29, the day of culmination. Speaker sessions are being conducted by film critic Rajeev Masand, cinematographer Sunny Joseph, dimaond baron Govind Dholakia, actress Ratna Pathak Shah and rapper Srushti Tawade.