scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

After 2 years, IIM’s cultural fest is back, with many firsts

“Chaos”,  the annual star-studded cultural annual event being hosted by IIM-A since 1996, is slated as one of country’s biggest B - school fests that sees a massive footfall of over 80,000 from over 500 institutes across the country.

IIM AHMEDABAD, indian institute of management ahmedabad, IIM’s cultural fest is back, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe main evening attractions include live performance by singer Asees Kaur on January 27 and by actor Farhan Akhtar on January 29, the day of culmination. Speaker sessions are being conducted by film critic Rajeev Masand, cinematographer Sunny Joseph, dimaond baron Govind Dholakia, actress Ratna Pathak Shah and rapper Srushti Tawade.
Listen to this article
After 2 years, IIM’s cultural fest is back, with many firsts
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “Choas”, the annual cultural fest hosted by the  Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), is back, with a lot of firsts.

For the first time in 27 years, the coordinator of the event is a woman. Also, this time, the cultural event will be held on the the new campus of the institute, instead of the old campus.

“Chaos”,  the annual star-studded cultural annual event being hosted by IIM-A since 1996, is slated as one of country’s biggest B – school fests that sees a massive footfall of over 80,000 from over 500 institutes across the country.

However, this time, the organisers had to start from the scratch including finding sponsors nearly five months back.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...

“Considering the event did not happen for two years, it was difficult as how to proceed. Since there was a gap of two years, there was no channel or contact between the seniors who had last organised the event. There was no other way but to start from scratch,” Shwetal Patel, the co-ordinator of Chaos, who is a second year PGP (Postgraduate programme in MBA) student,  says.

This year among nearly 25 sponsors, barring one, all are new ones, say the organisers.   Having 214 team members under her, Shwetal says the team started approaching the sponsors in the month of September. The team resorted to social media platforms to make their first approach for sponsorships.

More from Ahmedabad

The main evening attractions include live performance by singer Asees Kaur on January 27 and by actor Farhan Akhtar on January 29, the day of culmination.  Speaker sessions are being conducted by film critic Rajeev Masand, cinematographer Sunny Joseph, dimaond baron Govind Dholakia, actress Ratna Pathak Shah and rapper Srushti Tawade.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 04:27 IST
Next Story

IMD predicts rain in North Gujarat districts on Jan 28

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close