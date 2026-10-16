Why fewer Afghan students, more Bangladeshis at Gujarat universities

Qiamuddin Andaish is an Afghan student enrolled in a PhD programme at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Gujarat’s Surat. He joined the course in 2022 and lives in Surat with his wife and two children, one of whom studies at a local school. His doctoral programme ends this year, and he is yet to decide what to do next.

Andaish is among a handful of Afghan students studying in universities in Gujarat. The number of Afghan students admitted to universities in Gujarat through the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) has shrunk after the Indian government restricted scholarships offered to Afghan students to online courses. The development followed the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021.

This year’s enrolment trends in Gujarat universities show students from African nations and Bangladesh have bagged the most scholarships offered by the Ministry of External Affairs through the ICCR.

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Currently, around 1,400 students from over 60 countries are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under ICCR in Gujarat. This year (2026-27), around 350 fresh students have enrolled and over 55 per cent are from African nations, Subhash Singh, Gujarat’s subzonal director of ICCR, told The Indian Express.

“Over 800 students are from African countries, 250 are from Bangladesh. Indonesia is at the third spot. In Ahmedabad, over 600 students have enrolled in Gujarat University and Gujarat Technological University,” Singh said, adding that most of them are in colleges affiliated to Ahmedabad-based Gujarat University.

ICCR offers 4,541 scholarships to foreign nationals to study in Indian universities. Of these, 1,503 slots are earmarked under the India-Africa Maitri Scholarship Scheme. Bangladesh students are offered 500 slots under the Suborno Jayanti Scholarship Scheme.

Of the 85 students admitted to Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat for 2026-27 so far, 29 are from Bangladesh. Vadodara’s Maharaja Sayajirao University saw a similar trend: 23 of the 109 students from Bangladesh cleared admissions for the current academic year.

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A total of 143 students applied for admission to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University this session. Deputy Registrar Dr Prakashchandra Bacharwala told The Indian Express, “There were no applications from Afghanistan. The remaining applications are in process. We also have hostel facilities for the international students, and they are quite comfortable,” he said.

‘Learning Gujarati, eating vegetarian food’

Andaish, who completed his Master’s in Economics from Bengaluru, lives in a rented home in Surat. “I have been with VNSGU since 2022 and have been pursuing my PhD degree in Economics. I have also called my family from my hometown to stay here. Of my two children, one goes to a local school in Surat. The professors and staff of the university are very helpful.

“I have slowly started learning Gujarati. I have not felt threatened or humiliated or insulted by the staff or anyone in the university or among the locals. They are quite loving and helpful to me and my family. I have started eating vegetarian food and I am involved with the local activities carried out by the university on campus.”

Andaish says he is in touch with 12 other Afghan students in Surat. “They are enrolled in different courses. We meet regularly and exchange our experiences. Everybody appreciates the atmosphere in the university. Students from different countries around the world study here, and we have become friends and share stories about our families. Every month, we (foreign students) meet for tea outside the campus. Local students also join the meeting. I will complete my PhD this year. I have not yet decided my plans,” he said.

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A 2024 scare

In March 2024, diplomatic concerns had spiked after a mob allegedly attacked foreign students, including Afghans, when they were offering namaz during Ramzan at the hostel of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.

Following the attack, delegations from Afghanistan and The Gambia visited the campus. The accused were arrested.

This also led to scrutiny of ICCR students at Gujarat University; some students were asked to leave the hostel for “overstaying their scholarship period”. The university also shifted overseas students to a separate hostel meant for NRI students within three days of the incident.

The ICCR Scholarship

The ICCR offers scholarships under 18 different schemes to foreign students from 192 UN-recognised countries, funding five from its own grant. The Ministry of External Affairs funds 10; the other three are funded by the Ministry of Ayush.

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According to the ICCR website, “At a given point in time, more than 8,000 ICCR-sponsored students from around 150 countries study under the ICCR Scholarship Programme at various Universities and Institutions across India”.

It adds, “Currently, ICCR Ahmedabad is one of the busiest centers, managing over 1,000 live students across 15 universities in 10 cities, with an alumni base of over 2,300.” Other cities with a high concentration of foreign students are Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.