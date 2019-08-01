Afghan murder-accused escapes on way to Sabarmati jail

An Afghanistan national accused of murder has fled from police custody outside Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad. The man allegedly pushed the policemen escorting him and fled using an autorickshaw in which he was being taken to jail, on Tuesday

Advertising

It has been over 24 hours but the police are unable to trace the accused, Saifullah Khan. It has come to light that the two policemen who were escorting the accused to jail delayed informing the authorities about his escape for almost 10 hours. This therefore delayed the manhunt, police said.

“A manhunt has been launched to arrest Saifullah but we have had no progress till now,” Ranip Police station in-charge JG Patel said. The role of the two policemen is also being investigated.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday outside Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad when Khan was being brought back to prison after a court session. The accused was being escorted by Assistant Sub Inspector Valsinh and constable Mukeshsinh, who, police say, for some reason chose to take him back to the prison in an autorickshaw instead of a government vehicle.

Advertising

Police said that as the auto rickshaw was within a few hundred metres of Sabarmati Prison, the prisoner asked the policemen if he could attend nature’s call. The policemen stepped out of the autorickshaw with Saifullah and took him to a nearby railway track. As constable Mukeshsinh unlocked the man’s handcuffs, he pushed him down and ran towards the auto rickshaw, overpowered the driver and fled with the vehicle, police said.

Saifullah has been accused of a murder that took place in Dariyapur area of Ahmedabad in 2016, as well as in a case of fraud and forgery.