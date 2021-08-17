Afghan army abandoned its people: Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that the Afghanistan Army abandoned its people unlike the Indian Army. Rupani was speaking at an event to commemorate 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the ceremony, ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, organised by the Golden Katar division of the Indian Army at the Sabarmati riverfront, he said, “Only having an army is not enough for a country. That army must have the passion to fight, must possess valour and a sense of sacrifice for the country. Recently, the Afghanistan army surrendered (ghutne tek diye) in front of the Taliban. Their army did not protect its people and today the entire Afghanistan has been conquered by the Taliban. But our Indian Army has never surrendered nor allowed any enemy to gaze towards Bharat Mata. Our army is extremely courageous and its tales of valour are spread around the world.”

“During the creation of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah had said there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan. However our courageous Army removed his misconception and divided Pakistan in two parts back in 1971. (Sic),” he added.

Rupani was speaking at the event where the Western Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame which had arrived in Gujarat on 29 July 2021 finally reached Ahmedabad Tuesday.

Rupani also remembered the attack of Pakistan Air Force at the Bhuj air base of Indian Air Force which came under attack during the 1971 war.

“I remember how the Pakistan Army had caused immense loss to the runway at the Bhuj airbase and how our mothers and sisters had made the runway workable again without fearing for their lives and because of them, our army had got a lot of assistance,” added Rupani.

At the event CM Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat also honoured the veteran soldiers of the Indo-Pak war and the wives of the soldiers who died in the war and now deceased veterans of the war.