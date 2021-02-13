Gujarat: Advocates’ body seeks reopening of HC for physical proceedings

GHAA in its representation also added that the association's general body has also endorsed the decision of the managing committee "to stage a protest on 19th February 2021 at 10.30 am at entry gate no 2 of the High Court." (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) on Saturday submitted a representation to the Chief Justice seeking reopening of the Gujarat High Court for physical proceedings “immediately without any delay.”

The association, in the representation, also cited examples of normalcy such as the State Election Commission going ahead with local body polls and cricket matches scheduled by BCCI at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, where the Prime Minister is invited.

The representation came following a virtual meeting of its managing committee and a unanimous resolution to request the Gujarat HC judges “to immediately and without any delay reopen The High Court of Gujarat for physical functioning,” while highlighting that there have been several representations made on the issue and yet “the request has not been acceded to.”

GHAA in its representation also added that the association’s general body has also endorsed the decision of the managing committee “to stage a protest on 19th February 2021 at 10.30 am at entry gate no 2 of the High Court.”

“State election commission has announced election to all local bodies which shall be conducted in this month itself, which will involve almost 45 million residents of Gujarat….Safety, Health and Security are essentially the concern of the State Government and only if the state government feels that atmosphere is conducive to hold the elections that the SEC must have proceeded to hold the election,” the representation states.

Citing a second example of the gradual return to normalcy being seen in other arenas, the representation exemplified that “Ahmedabad is hosting 5-7 cricket matches between India and England which will take place at Motera Stadium, which has a capacity to host 1,15,000 spectators. The administration has permitted the spectators to watch the match but with half the capacity of the stadium. BCCI has even extended the invitation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister to watch the match at Ahmedabad…”