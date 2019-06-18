Gujarat confidential: Advocates-on-Record

The Gujarat government has appointed two lawyers – Aniruddha Mayee and Deepanwita Priyanka – as its Advocate-on-Record (AOR) at the Supreme Court, replacing its standing counsel, Hemantika Wahi, after a long period. A resolution in this regard was issued by the legal department on June 11. Wahi had represented the state at the SC during some turbulent times. Officials of the legal department said that Wahi resigned from her post earlier this month, after which the new appointments were made. The two new AORs have already taken charge, officials added. Sources said Wahi, considered close to senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, stepped down following Swaraj’s decision not to contest the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Budget session of Gujarat Assembly is scheduled to commence from July 2 and MLAs from the Opposition Congress have resorted to social media to figure out people’s problems that can be raised during the session. A number of Congress MLAs, including the Leader of the Opposition, Paresh Dhanani, have shared their WhatsApp numbers on social media, asking people to send their questions, which can be raised on the floor of the House. Congress MLA from Rajula constituency, Amrish Der, says, “On the basis of my experience of around one-and-a-half years as a legislator, I believe that the questions raised in the Assembly are mostly repeated. I didn’t feel that people have (real) participation.” Der says he limited the queries to his constituency, while Dhanani has asked people to send questions related to the entire state. Other Congress MLAs who are inviting queries on social media include Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Hardhad Ribadiya and Kirit Patel.

There has been criticism from certain quarters on Independent MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam constituency, Jignesh Mevani, spending most of his time campaigning for Left leader Kanhaiya Kumar for Begusarai Parliamentary constituency in Bihar during the recent Lok Sabha elections, which Kumar lost. However, after the LS elections, Mevani has been camping in Vadgam constituency raising several issues of the local people, besides visiting the victims of Dalit atrocities in various parts of the state. Recently, Mevani met Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with a demand, among others, to withdraw the criminal cases registered against the Dalits during the agitation against Una flogging case in 2016. On Sunday, Mevani also visited Mehsana district where Dalits were subjected to violence at various villages.