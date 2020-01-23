Advisory for loan aspirants to ‘guard against defraud’

The chairman also said that such applications are to be made online and GUEEDC will approve them after due process. (Representational Image) The chairman also said that such applications are to be made online and GUEEDC will approve them after due process. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat Unreserved Educa-tional and Economic Develo-pment Corporation (GUEEDC) issued an advisory, on Tuesday, asking loan aspirants to guard against people who lure and defraud people by promising to facilitate loans from the government.

In an official release, GUEEDC Chairman BH Ghodasara said that the body is giving educational loans, foreign education loans and self-employment loans to students and people belonging to “unreserved communities” in Gujarat. “It has come to notice that many people are approaching loan aspirants by promising to facilitate these loans from the government,” the statement said. It cautioned people to guard against such individuals.

The chairman also said that such applications are to be made online and GUEEDC will approve them after due process.

