scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Adventure activity week in Pavagadh in Feb, more grant for development

The state government has also announced an additional grant of Rs 183 crore for developing facilities for tourists visiting the Maa Kalika temple in Pavagadh, which was renovated and inaugurated by PM Modi in June 2021.

The state government has also sanctioned Rs 33 crore for development projects at Champaner Heritage site . (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Adventure activity week in Pavagadh in Feb, more grant for development
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to develop the region as a tourist spot with adventure activities, while addressing an election rally in Kalol on the foothills of Pavagadh, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday announced an “adventure activity week” to be held in Panchmahal district in February.

The state government has also announced an additional grant of Rs 183 crore for developing facilities for tourists visiting the Maa Kalika temple in Pavagadh, which was renovated and inaugurated by PM Modi in June 2021.

On Saturday, a government release said that CM Patel had chaired a high level meeting in Gandhinagar to review the facilities available for tourists in Pavagadh, which had seen PM Modi unfurl the dhwaja on the newly constructed shikhar in June 2021– also making the temple a focal point of the BJP’s election campaign in the state assembly elections.

As part of the further development in Pavagadh, the state govenment will sanction Rs 13 crore for building more facilities for tourists at the Manchi Chowk, including a dormitory as well as Rs 80 crore for the renovation of the Wada Talav that is located near Pavagadh, through the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board (GPYVB).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...

The state government has also sanctioned Rs 33 crore for development projects at Champaner Heritage site .

The government release stated that in the meeting attended by Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Kailasnathan, it has been decided that the adventure activities will be held near Pavagadh from February 11 to 17, including hot air balloon, paragliding, rock climbing, parachute, paramotoring and so on.

More from Ahmedabad

The GPYVB had spent Rs 179 crore to redevelop the temple premises , including the footsteps leading devotees to the tempole located at the top of the hill. The government release on Saturday said, “The number of tourists is steadily increasing day by day and over 40 lakh tourists have visited Pavagadh in the last four months.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 23:13 IST
Next Story

Party insiders defaming Pankaja Munde, says Maharashtra BJP chief

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close