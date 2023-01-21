Adventure activity week in Pavagadh in Feb, more grant for development

Months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to develop the region as a tourist spot with adventure activities, while addressing an election rally in Kalol on the foothills of Pavagadh, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday announced an “adventure activity week” to be held in Panchmahal district in February.

The state government has also announced an additional grant of Rs 183 crore for developing facilities for tourists visiting the Maa Kalika temple in Pavagadh, which was renovated and inaugurated by PM Modi in June 2021.

On Saturday, a government release said that CM Patel had chaired a high level meeting in Gandhinagar to review the facilities available for tourists in Pavagadh, which had seen PM Modi unfurl the dhwaja on the newly constructed shikhar in June 2021– also making the temple a focal point of the BJP’s election campaign in the state assembly elections.

As part of the further development in Pavagadh, the state govenment will sanction Rs 13 crore for building more facilities for tourists at the Manchi Chowk, including a dormitory as well as Rs 80 crore for the renovation of the Wada Talav that is located near Pavagadh, through the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board (GPYVB).

The state government has also sanctioned Rs 33 crore for development projects at Champaner Heritage site .

The government release stated that in the meeting attended by Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Kailasnathan, it has been decided that the adventure activities will be held near Pavagadh from February 11 to 17, including hot air balloon, paragliding, rock climbing, parachute, paramotoring and so on.

The GPYVB had spent Rs 179 crore to redevelop the temple premises , including the footsteps leading devotees to the tempole located at the top of the hill. The government release on Saturday said, “The number of tourists is steadily increasing day by day and over 40 lakh tourists have visited Pavagadh in the last four months.”