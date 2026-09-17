Adulterated cooking oil worth Rs 56 lakh seized in Surat, 2 held

Two persons – who each run an oil manufacturing unit – were detained and later produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Nidhi Beniwal, who directed that they be presented before the court again on September 18.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratSep 17, 2026 12:50 AM IST
Adulterated cooking oil, Adulterated cooking oil seized in Surat, Surat, Surat Adulterated cooking oil case, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsPolice inspector Vikramsinh Chavda said, “The owners were illegally using brand stickers and delivering substandard oil to customers Further investigation is on and the process of registering offences against the arrested persons is underway.”
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A TEAM of the state CID carried out inspections at oil manufacturing units in Olpad and Kamrej in Surat, where they found adulterated (substandard) cooking oil mixed with chemicals, colour and smell agents, and sold in the local market by illegally using well-known brand names. Loose as well as packaged oil worth Rs 56.13 lakh from the premises of three units in Surat district, officers said on Wednesday.

Two persons – who each run an oil manufacturing unit – were detained and later produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Nidhi Beniwal, who directed that they be presented before the court again on September 18.

On a tip-off, the police conducted surprise inspections at two oil manufacturing firms – Shiv Trading Company, Kamrej, and Maruti Oil and Food products and Shiv Bhumi enterprise in Olpad. Several large barrels containing low quality oil stock were also found. Officials sealed the premises after taking the owners’ statements.

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Sources in the CID said Shiv Bhumi Enterprise is owned by Parth Bhanderi, Maruti Oil and Food Products by Bharat Jodhani and Shiv Trading Company by Jayesh Hirpara; all are residents of Surat who hail from Saurashtra. The samples collected from all three locations were sent to the Food and Drug Control Department for further tests.

Police inspector Vikramsinh Chavda said, “The owners were illegally using brand stickers and delivering substandard oil to  customers Further investigation is on and the process of registering offences against the arrested persons is underway.”

 

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Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

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