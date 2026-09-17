Adulterated cooking oil worth Rs 56 lakh seized in Surat, 2 held

Police inspector Vikramsinh Chavda said, “The owners were illegally using brand stickers and delivering substandard oil to customers Further investigation is on and the process of registering offences against the arrested persons is underway.”

A TEAM of the state CID carried out inspections at oil manufacturing units in Olpad and Kamrej in Surat, where they found adulterated (substandard) cooking oil mixed with chemicals, colour and smell agents, and sold in the local market by illegally using well-known brand names. Loose as well as packaged oil worth Rs 56.13 lakh from the premises of three units in Surat district, officers said on Wednesday.

Two persons – who each run an oil manufacturing unit – were detained and later produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Nidhi Beniwal, who directed that they be presented before the court again on September 18.