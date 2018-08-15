Admission under RTE quota: Second list absorbs handful, 48,000 kids await admission in Gujarat

The reason cited for the delay in announcing the second list was the ongoing hearing of a PIL filed in the Gujarat High Court for admission under RTE Act in the minority schools. (File) The reason cited for the delay in announcing the second list was the ongoing hearing of a PIL filed in the Gujarat High Court for admission under RTE Act in the minority schools. (File)

The state government has closed the second round of admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act quota, absorbing only 4,642 of the 53,480 students (about 9.5 per cent) who were left out in the first round of admission. For the remaining 48,838 children from the economically and socially disadvantaged groups, who have been waiting for four months to start school, the wait only gets longer, even as there is a week’s window period for the second round of online admissions to conclude. This comes as most of the non-Gujarat board affiliated schools are wrapping up their first semesters.

In the beginning of this academic session, the state Education Department had announced that 1.20 lakh seats in 9,744 private schools across the state have been set aside for admission of students from economically weaker sections under RTE Act’s 25 per cent reservation rule. Of the 1.87 lakh applicants, the government after scrutiny approved 1.25 lakh. The first list of 80,199 students was released on April 19. After the admission of the first list closed on May 30, it was found that 71,520 students had taken admissions.

Now after a gap of four months, the government has released the second list of only 4,642 students. This despite the fact that 48,480 seats are still vacant in private schools across the state. “The reason for this huge number of seats still lying vacant is that these schools do not fit under the RTE rule of a maximum distance of 6 km. All these seats are either in schools that are beyond 6 km (from the place of residence of the child seeking admissions) or there is no school within 6 km-radius of the applicant,” Director (Primary Education) M I Joshi, who is heading the RTE admissions, said.

The reason cited for the delay in announcing the second list was the ongoing hearing of a PIL filed in the Gujarat High Court for admission under RTE Act in the minority schools. “Since the minority schools were denying admission to students under the RTE Act and with the PIL we could not go ahead with admissions till the time there was a decision on these seats allotted to these minority schools,” Joshi added.

Nearly 600 students were denied admissions by 100 schools that claimed to be ‘minority institutions’, but did not have a valid certificate from the state government. Granting interim relief to the minority schools till August 13, the High Court on July 30 passed an order, stating that schools lacking minority certificate from competent authority could not deny admission to students under the RTE Act, thus clearing the deck for the Education Department to announce the second round of admissions.

According to the Education Department, they waited till August 13 before announcing the second list. “As no representation from these minority schools was received by the Department till August 13, we went ahead and announced the second round,” Joshi said. However, sources said that the minority schools have challenged the High Court ruling in the Supreme Court and had given a letter to the Education Department informing about it on Tuesday.

This year, the Education Department did not accept objections from applicants who claimed to be aggrieved by either incorrect school allotment or by an inadvertent error committed by them at the time of filing online applications. “We did not allow objections this time as it was a foolproof transparent online admission process. Only a few did not get schools of their choice,” Joshi said.

This year, in a major decision, the state government raised the income bar for both rural and urban residents under the RTE Act by more than 100 per cent — from the previous annual family income limit of Rs 47,000 for rural areas it was increased to Rs 1.2 lakh, a hike of more than 2.5 times. Similarly, the limit for urban areas was increased by more than double — from existing Rs 68,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

There had been already two previous revisions pertaining to RTE admissions. As per the rule modified by the Education Department and notified on March 4 last year, if seats remained vacant in private schools after admitting students under the 25 per cent quota seats, children belonging to general category with a family income below Rs 68,000 in urban areas and Rs 47,000 in rural areas will be eligible for admissions in these vacant seats.

