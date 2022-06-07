Admission portal launched: Drone instructor programme begins at skill varsity

In line with the Prime Minister’s call to make the country a “drone hub”, an intensive training was launched in Gujarat for analysis of data obtained through Kaushalya-The Skill University’s drone instructor programme “Udaan”.

Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development and Employment and Panchayat Brijesh Merja announced this on Monday during the launch of the website of the newly established skill university set up by state government’s department of labour, skill development and employment.

Under the Udaan programme, newly trained licensed instructors will train youth in drone pilot courses, as well as enable and facilitate awarding of licenses for drone flight.

“Drones are very useful in agriculture, land survey and other aerial surveys in villages. The initiative by Kaushalya: The Skill University will make a significant contribution in creating new employment in the field of drone pilot and drone manufacturing in the state,” the minister said.

The Minister also launched the admission portal for the upcoming academic session. In the first academic session, the university is aiming to fill nearly 10,000 seats — 583 seats in undergraduate programmes, 2,000 seats in 75 diploma programmes, around 7,500 seats in IT and drone programmes.

An MoU with Victoria Univer-sity of Australia was signed on Monday and another with Flin-ders University, Australia, will be signed on June 9, said Anju Sha-rma, Director General, Kaushalya-The Skill University and Principal Secretary, Labour, Skill Development and Employment.

While launching the admission portal of the university, Merja said that there is a great need for skilled youth in the technical field in Gujarat. “It is for this reason that we have set up Kaushalya – The Skill University in Gujarat to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Skill India.”

He added that in October 2021, the Act was passed in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, paving the way for the establishment of this university with the objective of education with skills.

“Through the university, our goal is to create a world-class infrastructure for education, training and research in the areas of skills development,” he said.

Elaborating on the founding principles of the university, Anju Sharma said that the university will educate students who are capable of complex and innovative thinking along with training in personality development, knowledge, mechanical skills and competitiveness.

For the first batch of students, admission process started from Monday with the launch of the portal. The university has already given affiliation to 11 skill institutes and five ITIs.