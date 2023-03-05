scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Adhia bats for bringing CNG under GST

Principal Advisor to the Gujarat Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia on Saturday said high revenue and high demand fuels like CNG should be brought under GST regime.

“They (petroleum products) should be brought in (under GST)…but one by one. I think CNG can be easily brought in under GST. Second could be the aviation turbine (fuel) and the last two should be petrol and diesel…In economies like in a state like Gujarat where (revenue from) CNG is running into crores and in states like those with good demand, some mechanism of compensation after introduction of GST (has to be worked out)…But that should be possible after some time. It’s best (that CNG) be brought in ultimately.”

Adhia also said that GST Tribunal “has to be made” for adjudication of GST-related issues.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 00:51 IST
