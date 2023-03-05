Adhia bats for bringing CNG under GST

Principal Advisor to the Gujarat Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia on Saturday said high revenue and high demand fuels like CNG should be brought under GST regime.

Adhia, who is also the Chairman of Bank of Baroda said, was speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day International Conference on Business, Law and Public Policy at GNLU Gandhinagar,

“They (petroleum products) should be brought in (under GST)…but one by one. I think CNG can be easily brought in under GST. Second could be the aviation turbine (fuel) and the last two should be petrol and diesel…In economies like in a state like Gujarat where (revenue from) CNG is running into crores and in states like those with good demand, some mechanism of compensation after introduction of GST (has to be worked out)…But that should be possible after some time. It’s best (that CNG) be brought in ultimately.”

Adhia also said that GST Tribunal “has to be made” for adjudication of GST-related issues.